1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Shooting at Frisco Apartment Complex

One person is in custody in a shooting that left one dead and another injured Friday night at a Frisco apartment complex, police say.

Officers were called at about 7:25 p.m. to the Stewart Creek Apartments in the 7500 block of Stonebrook Parkway, where they found the two victims.

One person was pronounced dead and the other was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. The condition of the wounded person was not known.

Officials have not released the identity of the person who was killed.

Police said a suspect was in custody, and that the incident was thought to be isolated with no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010. Anonymous tips may be made by texting FRISCOPD to 847411 or through the Frisco PD app.