1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Drive-By Shooting Wednesday Night in Oak Cliff

A 52-year-old man is dead and another man wounded after they were targeted in a shooting in a West Oak Cliff neighborhood, police say.

According to police, officers responded about 11:25 p.m. to a 911 call about a shooting on the 2500 block of Wood Valley Drive, where neighbors reported hearing gunshots and seeing a man lying wounded in the street.

The man, identified by police as 52-year-old Maximo Castillo, was taken by paramedics to a hospital nearby where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, another 911 caller reported a crash on South Cockrell Hill Road, about a block from the shooting scene. Officers found a van crashed into a fire hydrant and its driver suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The driver, who was not identified by police, said he was a relative to the other shooting victim and that someone had opened fire at them. He was taken to a hospital, though police did not describe the severity of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Neighbors told police they saw multiple vehicles driving away from the scene at the time of the shooting. No arrests have been made as of this writing.