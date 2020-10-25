Denton

1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Denton Shooting

Police were notified of a possible second victim who had a gunshot wound to the abdomen

One person is dead and a second was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Denton, police say.

Officers responded about 9:24 p.m. to the 100 block of Duchess Drive after multiple people called 911 to report hearing gunshots.

Officers found one victim nearby who had been shot in the lower leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police were also notified of a possible second victim at a hospital who had a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim later died, police said.

Police said not arrests have been made in the shooting, which is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information may call Detective Hunter Gay at 940-349-7793.

