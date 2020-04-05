Arlington

1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Arlington Shooting; 2 Juveniles Detained

A man was shot and a woman was seriously wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in Arlington, police say.

Officers responded about 7:45 a.m. to the 2100 block of Foxcroft Lane, where they found the man and woman with gunshot wounds

The man, whose identity has not been released, were pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Two juveniles were detained in the area. Detectives are still interviewing people and the juveniles have not been charged, police said.

Police think that everyone involved knew each other and that the shooting was not random. The motive has not been determined.

