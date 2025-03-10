1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Dallas house fire

One person has died and another is injured after a house fire in Dallas early Monday morning.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a 911 call of a reported fire at a home on the 3500 block of Latimer Street around 4:19 a.m. on Monday.

Firefighters arrived at the one-story residence to find fire coming from the from of the home, according to DFR.

Crews were able to find a man and woman inside the residence.

Both people were pulled out of the home and given immediate medical attention.

The woman was treated for smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The man was unresponsive and taken to a local hospital in critical condition while medics performed CPR. The man died after arrival at the hospital, according to DFR.

Two dogs were also in the home and only one survived.

The cause of the fire will remain undetermined pending the final results from the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office on the victim’s cause of death.