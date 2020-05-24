Dallas

1 Dead, Man Arrested in Lake Highlands Shooting: Dallas Police

Police were called about 5:40 p.m. to the 9600 block of Ferris Branch Boulevard, where two males had been shot.
A man faces a murder charge after he admitted to shooting another man Saturday evening in Lake Highlands, Dallas police say.

Several people called 9-1-1 about 5:30 p.m. to report that two people shot each other in the 9600 block of Ferris Branch Boulevard. One fled in a gray Dodge Charger.

Officers arrived and found the victim on the sidewalk. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police found the Charger in the 10000 block of Ferndale Road and initiated a traffic stop.

The suspect was in the front passenger seat with a gunshot wound to the hand, police said.

He was taken to a hospital and later to police headquarters, where he admitted to shooting the victim, police said.

The suspect, a 43-year-old man whose identity will be released after he is booked into jail, faces a murder charge.

His girlfriend was driving the car, which had two rifles inside, police said. It's unclear whether she faces any charges.

Police did not release a motive for the shooting.

Alexis Taylor had been singing "Happy Birthday" to her grandmother on her patio when they heard pops.

"I'm so naive, I'm thinking they're fireworks and we heard a louder pop and my uncle's like, no, those are gunshots," Taylor said.

The family rushed the children inside.

"It's unexpected. It's just tragic, period," Taylor said. "Nobody needs to lose their life right now. We're going through too much.”

