1 Dead, 1 Injured in Shooting at Dallas Shopping Center: Police

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Dallas on Tuesday night, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance at a Party City, located at 4414 Dallas Fort Worth Turnpike, at approximately 9:07 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found that two people has been shot.

The victims were taken by Dallas Fire Rescue to Methodist Central in life-threatening condition, police said.

According to police, one person was later pronounced dead.

Police said this shooting is still under investigation.