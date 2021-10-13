1 Dead, 1 Injured in Shooting at Dallas Shopping Center: Police

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Dallas on Tuesday night, police say.
According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance at a Party City, located at 4414 Dallas Fort Worth Turnpike, at approximately 9:07 p.m.
Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found that two people has been shot.
The victims were taken by Dallas Fire Rescue to Methodist Central in life-threatening condition, police said.
According to police, one person was later pronounced dead.
Police said this shooting is still under investigation.