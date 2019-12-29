Dallas Police

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Pleasant Grove Shooting

dallas-police-generic-night
Metro

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Pleasant Grove early Sunday morning, police say.

Officers responded to the shooting call in the 1400 block of Whitley Drive at about 1:35 a.m. Sunday, Dallas police said.

When they arrived, officers found Eduardo Ocampo-Mendez, 26, dead in the front yard of a residence, while a second person was transported to a hospital in serious condition, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Dallas police Det. Guy Curtis at 214-671-3633 or guy.curtis@dallascityhall.com and refer to case number 260213-2019.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Policepleasant grove
