1 Dead, 1 Injured in Overnight Bedford Shooting

A shooting in Bedford left one person dead and another injured

By Hannah Jones

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Bedford Thursday night.

According to the Bedford Police Department, officers responded to the report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Oak Creek Lane.

Police said two people were shot and transported to a local hospital.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other victim was treated and released.

Police said the incident is still under investigation. No further information is available at this time.

