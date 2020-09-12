1 Dead, 1 Injured in Motorcycle Crash in Arlington: Police

A 50-year-old man is dead and another individual is injured after a motorcycle crash in Arlington on Saturday morning, police say.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to a major crash in the 3500 block of East Division Street involving two motorcycles at 3:09 a.m.

Investigators believe the two motorcycle operators were traveling together eastbound on Division Street toward Great Southwest Parkway, police said.

Police said the first motorcycle operator was slowing down at a red light when the second motorcycle struck him from behind, causing both operators to be ejected from their motorcycles.

According to police, both motorcycle operators were transported to a local hospital.

The motorcycle operator who rear-ended the first motorcycle was pronounced dead at the hospital. He was identified as a 50-year-old man, police said.

Police said the other motorcycle driver is expected to survive.

According to police, the two subjects knew each other and were co-workers.