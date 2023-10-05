1 dead, 1 injured in Fort Worth crash after vehicle runs out of gas

One person is dead and another injured after a vehicle crashed into them while they were trying to fill a car with gas on the side of the road in Fort Worth.

Police were called to 3000 North Freeway near NE 28th Street Thursday morning responding to a major accident.

Earlier in the morning, a motorist ran out of gas and was waiting for a friend to bring him gas while he waited on the median shoulder.

The friend arrived and both were standing outside of their vehicles, according to police.

A car was behind a semi when that driver attempted to avoid hitting the semi from behind and pulled into the median shoulder hitting both people.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene and the other victim is in critical condition at a local hospital, according to officials.

“It’s too early to make any assumptions as to what occurred,” said FWPD spokesman Officer Brad Perez. “It’s really hard to make an assessment because if your vehicle runs out of gas, you’re stuck on the side of the road, you don’t have many options where you can go, especially if you’re putting gas into the car. It’s just a very unfortunate set of circumstances that caused this.”

Police still aren’t saying which person died: the man who ran out of gas or his friend who came to help.

The driver of the car that crashed into them was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The Traffic Investigation Unit has taken over the investigation. TIU will assess if anyone will be found at fault or if any charges will be filed at the end of their investigation.