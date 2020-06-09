Burleson

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Burleson Crash, Vehicle Split in Half

The deadly crash occurred in the 700 block of Northwest John Jones Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m.

By Hannah Jones

One person is dead and another is injured after a crash in Burleson Monday night.

Burleson Police and Fire units responded to a major crash in the 700 block of Northwest John Jones Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found that a vehicle was split in half after crashing into a tree.

There were two occupants in the vehicle, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupant was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Police said they believe that the vehicle was traveling southbound on John Jones when another vehicle turned onto Tarpon Drive, clipping the vehicle and causing the driver to veer off the road and crash into the tree.

Burleson police are continuing to investigate.

