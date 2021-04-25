1 Dead, 1 Injured in Shooting at Arlington Apartment Complex

An 18-year-old man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting incident on Saturday night in Arlington.

The Arlington Police Department responded to the shooting at 8:09 p.m. in the block of 4900 of Long Beach Drive at an apartment complex.

When the officers arrived they found an18-year-old man with a gunshot wound who died at the location.

Around 8:15 p.m., Kennedale Police Department responded to a man with a gunshot wound and determined his injuries related to the shooting on Long Beach Drive.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, Arlington police said.

Detectives believe two men met up at the Arlington apartment complex and fired multiple shots at each other.

Police are investigating how the men knew each other, why they met and if anyone else was involved.

Anyone with information related to this homicide investigation is asked to contact Arlington Detective Williams at 817-459-5312. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.