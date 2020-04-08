Dallas

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Southeast Dallas

One woman was killed and a witness was injured during a shooting on Robert B Cullum Boulevard in Dallas

By Hannah Jones

One woman is dead and another witness is injured after an overnight shooting in Southeast Dallas, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 1600 Robert B Cullum Boulevard at approximately 2:17 a.m.

Police said that when officers arrived, they found the female victim in the driver’s seat of her silver Chevrolet Cruz with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire Rescue pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, three witnesses were inside the silver Chevrolet Cruz at the time of the shooting. They informed police that a suspect shot at them from a black Dodge Charger with a paper license plate.

Police said one of the witnesses was grazed on the leg by a bullet, but was treated and released by Dallas Fire Rescue.

