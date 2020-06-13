1 Dead, 1 Injured After Truck Strikes Minivan in West Dallas

A 60-year-old woman is dead and a 57-year-old man is injured after being struck by a truck while getting into a minivan early Saturday morning in West Dallas, police say.

The crash happened in the 3500 block of Canada Drive at about 3:30 a.m., Dallas police said.

Police said the man was helping the woman, who used a walker, get into their minivan, which was parked along a curb on Canada Drive, when a Ford F-150 struck the minivan and both victims.

Both were taken to an area hospital, where the woman died from injuries and the man was in serious condition, police said.

Police said the driver of the truck, identified as 33-year-old Gustavo Vargas-Gonzalez, walked away from the scene and did not render aid.

Officers found him hiding in a levee near the scene. He faces charges of accident involving death and accident involving serious bodily injury, police said.