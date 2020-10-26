Garland

1 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting in Garland Apartment

The incident happened Monday at about 12 p.m., police said

One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting Monday at a Garland apartment complex, police say.

The shooting happened at about 12 p.m. in the 600 block of Broadway Commons, Garland police said.

Police said when officers arrived they found two men with gunshot wounds inside an apartment. The man who lived at the apartment was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, while a second man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men were let into the apartment by the resident, police said, but it was unclear what led to the gunshots. The third man fled the apartment before officers arrived.

Police said they believed all three men knew each other. The identify of the victim was not released Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Garland police at 972-485-4840 or Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477.

