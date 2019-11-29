1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Crash on I-30 in Dallas Friday Morning

One person is dead following a crash along Interstate 30 in Dallas early Friday morning, authorities say.

The crash was reported shortly after 12:15 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-30 at Hotel Street.

According to police, one person died after being ejected from one of the vehicles.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

McKinney 6 hours ago

Embattled McKinney City Council Member Responds to Recall Efforts

Fort Worth ISD 8 hours ago

Fort Worth ISD School Board Votes to Appeal TEA Decision on Georgia Clark

NBC 5's cameras captured police holding a woman in a squad car before placing her into an ambulance. Police did not describe her injuries.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crash.

No other information was available.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us