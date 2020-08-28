Fort Worth

1 Dead, Officer Hurt After Car Hits Group of Cyclists in Fort Worth

A cyclist was killed after being struck from behind by a car in East Fort Worth Friday, police say.
NBC 5 News

One person is dead and another hospitalized after a vehicle struck a group of cyclists Friday morning in East Fort Worth, police say.

Fort Worth police spokesman Buddy Calzada said four cyclists were riding on the Dottie Lynn Parkway bridge over West Division Street when a driver struck them from behind.

One of the cyclists was pronounced dead at the scene, Calzada said. Another cyclist -- an off-duty Arlington police officer -- was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The remaining two cyclists had minor scrapes and bruises.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the incident and the driver remained at the scene, Calzada said. It is not yet clear if the driver, who has not been identified, will face charges.

No further information was immediately available.

