2 Injured in Shooting Outside Youth Basketball Game, Police Say

Two people were injured in a shooting outside a basketball gym in Crowley Sunday night, Fort Worth police say.

The shooting, which did not involve students, happened in the parking lot outside the North Crowley Ninth Grade Campus after a youth basketball game, a Crowley ISD spokesperson said.

Police said two people were shot around 7 p.m. Sunday. One of those struck had injuries that were not believed to be life threatening, while the condition of the second person was unknown, Fort Worth police said.

A youth organization rented out the facility Sunday night, the district spokesperson said.

Fort Worth police said they were investigating the incident.