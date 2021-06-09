1 Arrested When Traffic Stop Leads to Chase in Fort Worth

A driver was arrested early Wednesday in Fort Worth following a traffic stop that led to SWAT officers being called, police say.

According to police, officers began chasing a vehicle at about 2:15 a.m. after its driver didn't immediately stop. Officers followed the vehicle along southbound U.S. Route 287 as it continued slowly onto the East Berry Street exit towards Burton Avenue.

At one point the vehicle crashed into a Fort Worth police cruiser, a police spokesman said. The crash occurred at a slow speed and no one was hurt.

A SWAT team was dispatched to the 3400 block of Burton Avenue, where the vehicle came to a stop. The driver, who hasn't been identified by police, surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody shortly before 3:30 a.m.

The spokesman said the driver appeared to be impaired.

No further details were made available.