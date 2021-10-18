Fort Worth

1 Arrested in Overnight Standoff at Fort Worth Apartment Complex: Police

Metro

One person is in custody after a standoff in Fort Worth early Monday morning, police say.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to 609 Cabral Circle at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Police said operators from the department's Special Weapons and Tactics unit conducted a felony possession warrant at the Franklin apartment complex.

A shaped charge was used to blow open the suspects door, and tear gas was deployed inside the apartment unit where the suspect was barricaded, police said.

According to police, the SWAT team made entry and apprehended the suspect.

https://www.dropbox.com/s/qn91ezna9om2u4l/%28Metro%29%2010-18-21%20%28City%20of%20Fort%20Worth%29%20SWAT%20incident%20.mp4?dl=0

