1 Arrested Following Fight Outside Six Flags Over Texas: Police

One person was arrested following fights outside Six Flags Over Texas on Saturday night, Arlington police say.

Police arrested Kenderrick White, 18, of Fort Worth on one count each of fighting in public, evading arrest and resisting arrest.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said one of the off-duty officers working at the park around 9 p.m. saw White fighting another person and attempted to detain him.

White ran away, and the officer caught up to him as he tried to break up another fight White was involved in, and he was taken into custody, police said.

Deputy Police Chief Christopher Cook described the rest of the incident "horseplay" and said rumors of gunshots being fired are untrue.

He said the police department provides off-duty officers to assist with security and safety during operational hours at the park, and that additional on-duty officers responded to assist with crowds at closing time.

Videos shared to social media that claim to be of the scene show people throwing punches amid crowds of dozens outside the park gates.

Police said they are aware of the videos circulating on social media.

"In a situation like this, our primary concern is gaining control of the situation and helping to safely clear the area which, as Deputy Chief Cook indicated, is what our officers did," police spokesman Tim Ciesco said.

Police did not receive any reports of injuries or people seeking medical treatment.

In a statement, a Six Flags Over Texas spokesman said park security and Arlington police were there to "clear the park in an orderly manner."

"The safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority," the statement said. "After observing the improper behavior of some guests, the park was closed approximately 30 minutes early out of an abundance of caution."

There have been two prior incidents in recent months at Six Flags locations in Arlington.

On June 23, 16-year-old Dai'trell Teal was shot and killed near the entrance to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Arlington as the park was closing for the day. U.S. marshals arrested 19-year-old Cameron Stephens, and he was charged with murder.

In March, Arlington police said a juvenile shot another juvenile in the arm outside Six Flags Over Texas after a group of teenagers began fighting outside the front entrance.