Fort Worth

1 Arrested in Fatal Shooting at Fort Worth Home

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A man was found dead inside a Fort Worth home with gunshot wounds Wednesday season, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call at about 11 p.m. in the 8700 block of Hunters Trail where they found a man with gunshot wounds inside the home, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers also found another a man outside the home sitting next to a handgun and he was taken into custody, Fort Worth police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Census 20 mins ago

Census 2020 Invitations Start Across DFW

Fort Worth 43 mins ago

Person Fatally Struck on I-820 in Fort Worth

No other information was available.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us