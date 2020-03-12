1 Arrested in Fatal Shooting at Fort Worth Home

A man was found dead inside a Fort Worth home with gunshot wounds Wednesday season, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call at about 11 p.m. in the 8700 block of Hunters Trail where they found a man with gunshot wounds inside the home, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers also found another a man outside the home sitting next to a handgun and he was taken into custody, Fort Worth police said.

No other information was available.