1 Arrested in Connection to Kennedale Double Homicide: Police

One person is in custody in connection with a double homicide in Kennedale on Wednesday, police said.

According to the Kennedale Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check at a residence in the 100 block of Oak Ridge Trail shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said a concerned family member met officers at the residence and allowed the officers to enter the home.

Upon entering the residence, officers found two dead individuals who appeared to be victims of a homicide, police said.

According to police, during the investigation, detectives issued a regional alert for the suspect in this case.

Police said the suspect was subsequently apprehended early in Johnson County after attempting to flee from police.

The suspect, identified as Shawn Anthony Gomez, is currently being held in the Johnson County Jail on multiple additional charges, police said.

He has been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of being a minor in possession of alcohol or drugs, one count of evading arrest with a vehicle, one count of assault on a public servant, and one count of resisting arrest, search, or transport.

According to police, the incident is still currently under investigation.