Aledo

1 Arrested in Connection to Aledo 18-Year-Old's Deadly Overdose

generic-jail
Getty Images

Sheriff's deputies arrested a man last week in connection to the April overdose death of an Aledo teen, according to the Parker County Sheriff's Office.

Twenty-nine-year-old Brosnon Marquis Ashton of Fort Worth was arrested Thursday and faces four federal charges: possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance causing death, conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, according to the sheriff's office.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Authorities said Bronson was arrested in connection to the overdose death of an 18-year-old in Aledo who died April 13.

Brosnon Marquis Ashton, 29, of Fort Worth, was arrested by Tarrant County Sheriff's deputies for a felon in possession of a firearm warrant with the assistance of Parker County Special Crimes Unit and sheriff's investigators.
Parker County Sheriff's Office
Brosnon Marquis Ashton, 29, of Fort Worth, was arrested by Tarrant County Sheriff's deputies for a felon in possession of a firearm warrant with the assistance of Parker County Special Crimes Unit and sheriff's investigators.

The teenager died after he crushed and snorted a pill that authorities said was "sold to him as Percocet," but tests later showed it contained fentanyl.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Tinslee Lewis 10 mins ago

Hospital Seeks New Trial to Remove Toddler From Life Support

"Our hearts go out to the family of the teen who lost his life senselessly," Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said in a statement. "We hope this arrest may prevent other individuals from falling victim to these deadly counterfeit drugs. We are grateful to our SCU investigators who worked relentlessly on this case and were able to make a buy from the suspect within 18 hours from the time they started their investigation. We wish to also thank several local and federal agencies who routinely collaborate and work with us on these types of cases. All the investigators worked tirelessly to see the case culminate with an arrest."

The Parker County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Fort Worth Police Department worked together in the investigation.

This article tagged under:

Aledo
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us