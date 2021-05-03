1 Arrested in Connection to Aledo 18-Year-Old's Deadly Overdose

Sheriff's deputies arrested a man last week in connection to the April overdose death of an Aledo teen, according to the Parker County Sheriff's Office.

Twenty-nine-year-old Brosnon Marquis Ashton of Fort Worth was arrested Thursday and faces four federal charges: possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance causing death, conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities said Bronson was arrested in connection to the overdose death of an 18-year-old in Aledo who died April 13.

Parker County Sheriff's Office

The teenager died after he crushed and snorted a pill that authorities said was "sold to him as Percocet," but tests later showed it contained fentanyl.

"Our hearts go out to the family of the teen who lost his life senselessly," Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said in a statement. "We hope this arrest may prevent other individuals from falling victim to these deadly counterfeit drugs. We are grateful to our SCU investigators who worked relentlessly on this case and were able to make a buy from the suspect within 18 hours from the time they started their investigation. We wish to also thank several local and federal agencies who routinely collaborate and work with us on these types of cases. All the investigators worked tirelessly to see the case culminate with an arrest."

The Parker County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Fort Worth Police Department worked together in the investigation.