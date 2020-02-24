Rockwall County

1 Arrested After Motorcycle Chase Starts in Rockwall, Ends in Fort Worth

Rockwall County Sheriff's Office deputies chased a motorcyclist for approximately 60 miles Sunday night

One person was arrested after a motorcycle chase that went from Rockwall County to West Fort Worth Sunday night, authorities say.

Deputies pursued a motorcyclist on Interstate 30 for about 60 miles starting at about 9:30 p.m., the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office said.

The chase took the deputies from Rockwall to West Fort Worth, the sheriff's office said.

The pursuit ended just before the Cherry Lane exit on I-30, where deputies arrested Jonathan Johnson of Fate, Texas.

He was taken to the Rockwall County Detention Center and faces charges of evading arrest, possession of marijuana and an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

