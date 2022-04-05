1 Arrested, 1 Hospitalized Following Parker Co. Neighbor Altercation: Sheriff's Office

Officials say a woman has been arrested following an altercation that left one man hospitalized over the weekend.

On Saturday, April 2, Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier received reports just before 11 p.m. of an incident located in the 100-Block of Hyde Away Lane.

As deputies made their way towards the incident, they were informed that a victim was reportedly shot in his leg by his neighbor.

Once they arrived, they took 57-year-old Angela Ruth Harvey-Peters into custody without further incident.

Parker Co. Sheriff's Department

According to the victim, he was talking to Harvey-Peters and when he turned his back to head home, she pointed a revolver at him and told him he wasn't leaving.

The man then pushed the gun away from Harvey-Peters when she fired a single shot, striking him in the right calf.

Deputies say Harvey-Peters initially told responders that the victim made an advance toward her, and she then told him to "get out".

The Weatherford woman stated that the two then began wrestling over the gun when the man shot himself and ran.

Investigators say the woman's account of the incident changed multiple times but she eventually admitted to shooting the victim.

Sheriff's deputies also noted the suspect appeared to be heavily intoxicated, and could barely stand on her own.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for a nonlife-threatening injury.

Following her arrest, Harvey-Peters was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and her bond was set at $20,000.

On Monday, April 4, she was additionally charged with felon in possession of a firearm, but her bond has not been set on the added charge.

Sheriff Authier says that Harvey-Peters is still in custody and the case has been submitted to the Parker County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.