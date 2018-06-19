1 Year Since Girl Went Missing From Fort Worth

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for a year.



Joselyn Garcia went missing on June 18 of last year in Fort Worth, The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said.

She may still be in the area and may be with a woman and a teen girl, the center said.

Joselyn is described as biracial, Hispanic and white, and is about 5-foot-6 with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or Fort Worth Police at 8117-335-4222.