1-Year-Old Girl Drowns in Home Bathtub
1-Year-Old Girl Drowns in Home Bathtub

    1-Year-Old Girl Drowns in Home Bathtub
    Hurst Police say a 1-year-old girl drown Wednesday night in a bathtub after being left alone.

    Officers were called to the apartment complex in the 1700 block of Soto Grande Boulevard just after 6 p.m. Wednesday night. That's where they found the unresponsive 1-year-old in the bathtub. The girl was rushed to the HEB Hospital where she later died.

    Investigators say the infant had been bathing with her 2-year-old sister when the parent removed the drain plug and pulled the older child out of the tub. Moments later the parent returned to the bath and found the infant in the bottom of the empty tub.

    Officers say an investigation is on-going. 

    Published 2 hours ago

