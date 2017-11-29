1 Wounded After Big Rig Crashes into I-30 Bridge in Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
1 Wounded After Big Rig Crashes into I-30 Bridge in Dallas

    According to police, a flatbed rig hauling another truck was heading westbound on I-30 when a portion of the trailer crashed into a support beam for the St. Francis Avenue bridge at about 4 a.m.

    One person was sent to a hospital after an 18-wheeler crashed into a bridge over Interstate 30 in East Dallas Wednesday morning, officials say.

    Early reports indicated one person was transported to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.

    The St. Francis bridge was closed as inspectors investigated the damage. I-30 was reduced to one lane as crews cleared the damage.

