1 Wounded After Big Rig Crashes into I-30 Bridge in Dallas

According to police, a flatbed rig hauling another truck was heading westbound on I-30 when a portion of the trailer crashed into a support beam for the St. Francis Avenue bridge at about 4 a.m.

One person was sent to a hospital after an 18-wheeler crashed into a bridge over Interstate 30 in East Dallas Wednesday morning, officials say.

According to police, a flatbed rig hauling another truck was heading westbound on I-30 when a portion of the trailer crashed into a support beam for the St. Francis Avenue bridge at about 4 a.m.



Early reports indicated one person was transported to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The St. Francis bridge was closed as inspectors investigated the damage. I-30 was reduced to one lane as crews cleared the damage.



Check back for updates on this developing story.

