Images taken from surveillance video of a man who robbed a Valero gas station in Sunnyvale, Texas, and injured the employee on June 2, 2019.

A convenience store clerk was seriously injured during a robbery earlier this month in Sunnyvale, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were called to a robbery at the Valero Gas Station at 224 South Collins Road, in Sunnyvale, located east of Dallas, on July 2.

Investigators said surveillance video shows a silver vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet HHR or PT Cruiser, pull into the parking lot at about 4 a.m. Detectives believe the driver of the car parked away from the surveillance camera’s view and waited for the clerk.

The clerk arrived at 4:30 a.m., entered through the employee door and turned off the alarm. An unidentified man then followed the employee inside, struck her with his fist and knocked her to the ground.

The man grabbed the clerk and forced her to open the ATM. He later put the clerk in a cooler, exited the building and ran north towards Clay Road.

The robber is described as wearing a black Nike hoodie, dark blue sweatpants, white Nike tennis shoes, a red hat, a face covering and yellow and gray gloves.

The clerk was admitted to Baylor Hospital with three fractures in her head.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery can contact Detective T. Trout by calling 214-653-3489 or emailing at TTrout@dallascounty.org.