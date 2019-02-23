1 Unresponsive After Kayaks Flip on Lake Ray Hubbard

Five people flipped into the water in Lake Ray Hubbard Saturday afternoon when their kayaks overturned, Dallas Fire-Rescue says.

Rescuers responded around 3:50 p.m. Saturday after a boater called 911 when he spotted the group of kayakers -- four males and one female -- with overturned vessels, according to Dallas-Fire Rescue.

The boater pulled three of the five from the lake, while the other two made it safely to shore. One of the three boaters rescued, a male, was unresponsive and transported to a local hospital, while responders attempted life-saving measures.

The two who made it to shore were expected to be OK, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

Full Prosecutors' Statement Against Jussie Smollett

Prosecutors unveiled the full statement in court on Thursday against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of fabricating a racist and homophobic attack against himself in a bid for publicity. (Published Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019)

The Dallas Police Department and Texas Game Warden were investigating the scene.