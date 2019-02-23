1 Unresponsive After Kayaks Flip on Lake Ray Hubbard

Five people flipped into the water in Lake Ray Hubbard Saturday afternoon when their kayaks overturned, Dallas Fire-Rescue says.
Rescuers responded around 3:50 p.m. Saturday after a boater called 911 when he spotted the group of kayakers -- four males and one female -- with overturned vessels, according to Dallas-Fire Rescue.
The boater pulled three of the five from the lake, while the other two made it safely to shore. One of the three boaters rescued, a male, was unresponsive and transported to a local hospital, while responders attempted life-saving measures.
The two who made it to shore were expected to be OK, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.
Full Prosecutors' Statement Against Jussie Smollett
The Dallas Police Department and Texas Game Warden were investigating the scene.