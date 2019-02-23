1 Unresponsive After Kayaks Flip on Lake Ray Hubbard - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
A boater spotted five kayakers in the water and called 911 around 3:50 p.m. Saturday

Published 53 minutes ago

    Ames Meyer, NBC 5

    Five people flipped into the water in Lake Ray Hubbard Saturday afternoon when their kayaks overturned, Dallas Fire-Rescue says.

    Rescuers responded around 3:50 p.m. Saturday after a boater called 911 when he spotted the group of kayakers -- four males and one female -- with overturned vessels, according to Dallas-Fire Rescue.

    The boater pulled three of the five from the lake, while the other two made it safely to shore. One of the three boaters rescued, a male, was unresponsive and transported to a local hospital, while responders attempted life-saving measures.

    The two who made it to shore were expected to be OK, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

    The Dallas Police Department and Texas Game Warden were investigating the scene.

