One person was shot in what police say was a domestic violence incident in Duncanville Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened at about 4:58 p.m. at the Duncanville Fieldhouse, a sports complex in the 1700 block of S. Main Street, police said.
The person who was shot was taken to an area hospital and the shooter was cooperating with police.
The victim's condition was unknown as of Sunday afternoon, police said.
The Duncanville Fieldhouse was closed until "further notice," while the incident is still under investigation, police said.