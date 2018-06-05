1 Shot, 2 Struck By Vehicle After Confrontation at Dallas Parking Lot - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
1 Shot, 2 Struck By Vehicle After Confrontation at Dallas Parking Lot

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    One person was shot and two others run over by a car following a confrontation at a southern Dallas apartment complex Monday night, police say.

    According to police, a shooting was reported at about 10:20 p.m. at a parking lot in the 3500 block of East Overton Road.

    One person was shot, police said, and two people who were among the crowd trying to run away were struck by a vehicle. All were taken to hospitals with injuries not considered life threatening, police said.

    Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and who is involved.

