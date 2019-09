One person died and others were injured after two vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday night in Dallas, police said. (Published 6 minutes ago)

1 Person Dies, Others Injured in Crash in Dallas

One person died and others were injured after two vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday night in Dallas, police said.

Police responded about 9:25 p.m. to the scene where an SUV was seen on top of a sedan in the 2400 block of E. Ledbetter Drive.

Those injured were hospitalized. It's unclear how many people were involved.

No other information was available.