1 Person Dead After Possible Road Rage Shooting in Garland

Garland police say they are investigating a possible road rage shooting that left one person dead, Thursday, August 22, 2019.

Garland police say they are investigating a possible road rage shooting that left one person dead.

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Northwest Highway and Centerville Road.

Both drivers were traveling on Centerville Road, towards Northwest Highway.

Witnesses say it was near the intersection of the two roads when the gunman opened fire.

The victim turned on Northwest highway, where he later crashed out and was found by rescue crews. Witnesses say the gunman continued straight on Centerville Road, towards LBJ Freeway.

The victims wife was also in the car at the time, however she was not hurt.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Garland police said the suspect in the shooting was in custody.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.