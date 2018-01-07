$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Burleson

North Texas had a big winner in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. A ticket sold in Burleson matched 5 of 5 numbers for a $1 million dollar prize.

The ticket was sold at the 7-11 convenience store #35. The store is located at 100 N. Burleson Blvd, Burleson TX 76028.

A second $1 million dollar ticket was sold in Liberty, Texas which is about half way between Houston and Beaumont.



The winning Powerball numbers drawn Saturday night were 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.

Small Dog Survives After Eagle Flys Away With It

A lucky puppy in Pennsylvania has been reunited with her family after being carried away by an eagle. Zoey was snatched as she was playing outside her home Tuesday. Her family immediately went after her. "We started searching. Searching for a body. We didn't think she'd be alive," said Zoey's owner.

(Published Friday, Jan. 5, 2018)

One Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire matched all six numbers and will claim a nearly $560 million jackpot.

The next jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing is estimated at $40 million.

