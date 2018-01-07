$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Burleson

North Texas had a big winner in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. A ticket sold in Burleson matched 5 of 5 numbers for a $1 million dollar prize.
The ticket was sold at the 7-11 convenience store #35. The store is located at 100 N. Burleson Blvd, Burleson TX 76028.
A second $1 million dollar ticket was sold in Liberty, Texas which is about half way between Houston and Beaumont.
The winning Powerball numbers drawn Saturday night were 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.
One Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire matched all six numbers and will claim a nearly $560 million jackpot.
The next jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing is estimated at $40 million.