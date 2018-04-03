The Sanders family of North Dallas is donating a spectacular model train layout to the Museum of the American Railroad in Frisco. (Published Friday, Feb. 17, 2017)

A new, permanent model train exhibit at Frisco's Discovery Center will be called "Traintopia."

The exhibit is a $1 million collection donated to The Museum of the American Railroad in Frisco by the family of Steve and Jane Sanders. The city offered up the space at Discovery Center to house the exhibit.

After collecting pieces throughout his lifetime, the train was professionally assembled in the family's 2,000-square-foot attic just a year before Steve Sanders' death in 2013.

"It’s sort of a story of our life and his life as a boy," Jane Sanders told NBC 5 in February 2017. "He would go to camp in Colorado. His mother would take him to Union Station in Dallas. He would take the train to Colorado. And he loved trains ever since then."



The display, which has six G-scale trains running simultaneously, depicts Downtown Dallas in the 1950's, Colorado and many points in between where the family lived or visited.

The detailed work required to move the exhibit from the family's home to Frisco will be funded by a $300,000 donation from Amanda and Brint Ryan, of Dallas.



Traintopia will open sometime in June.

Photo credit: Ken Kalthoff

NBC 5's Ken Kalthoff contributed to this report.

