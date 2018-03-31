$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Downtown Dallas

Did you visit Downtown Dallas recently and buy a Mega Millions ticket for Friday night's drawing? If so, you could have a million dollar ticket!

While the big $521 million jackpot was sold in New Jersey, two lucky tickets matched all five numbers, except the megaplier, winning one million dollars. One of those tickets was sold in Ohio, the other in Downtown Dallas.

Texas Lottery officials confirm the $1 Million ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven at 1919 Bryan Street.

The lucky person has 180 days to claim their winnings. They can either do so via a Texas Lottery local claim center, the Lottery Commission in Austin or by sending in a form to receive it by mail.

The person does have the option to remain a mystery. In 2017, the Texas Legislature passed a law saying winners of certain lottery prizes of $1 million or more may choose to remain anonymous.