Approximately 1,000,000 gallons of organic waste spilled by a ruptured pipe may be flowing toward Dallas' popular White Rock Lake, the North Texas Municipal Water District confirms.

The water district confirmed to NBC 5 Thursday afternoon a line carrying untreated raw sewage was ruptured by a construction crew at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Preston Road and the President George Bush Turnpike.



Before the line could be repaired, approximately 1 million gallons of organic waste had flowed about one mile and entered White Rock Creek. The water district said the line was fixed at about 3 a.m. Thursday.

From that point, it's about 12 miles to the lake. Officials with the water district told NBC 5 the dry weather may help slow the sewage's progress and make cleanup easier.

Dallas City Councilman Mark Clayton said late Thursday morning the wastewater could flow downstream into Dallas and White Rock Lake, leading to a fish kill, unpleasant odor and the restriction of lake activities and access due to potential health hazards.

"I just found out that there was a chemical spill yesterday in Plano that has the potential to affect White Rock Lake and Creek," Clayton wrote on Facebook. "Staff is monitoring the situation but it might require the closure of the Dog Park along with select lake activities in an abundance of caution."

White Rock Creek runs northwest out of White Rock Lake through North Dallas, Addison, Plano and Frisco.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are investigating and are expected to conduct assessments of the creek and lake.



