1 Dead in Northwest Dallas Hit-and-Run Crash

A driver has died early Sunday morning in Northwest Dallas after a hit-and-run crash, police say.

The crash was reported shortly after 1 a.m. in the 11100 block of Harry Hines Boulevard, where a Cadillac Escalade struck a pickup truck and a 2-door coupe from behind, police said.

Police said the driver of the coupe died at the scene. The pickup driver was not hurt.

According to police, two people in the Escalade tried running away, but were detained by a witness. The pair were hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

The Dallas Morning News reported the driver of the Escalade, a 19-year-old man, is expected to be charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.