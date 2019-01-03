According to a DART spokesman, the crash happened before 6 a.m. at the Buckingham Road crossing, near the Spring Valley station. (Published Jan. 2, 2019)

One person was killed and three others injured Thursday morning in a crash between a car and a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train in Richardson, authorities say.

According to a DART spokesman, the crash happened before 6 a.m. at the Buckingham Road crossing, near the Spring Valley station.

Initial reports indicated a car went around the crossing arms and was hit by a northbound Red Line train.

The driver of the car was killed, the spokesman said.

One passenger in the car was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, the spokesman said. Two passengers on the train were treated at the scene.

Shuttle buses were being used to transfer customers between Spring Valley and LBJ/Central stations.

