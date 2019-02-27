1 Killed, 1 Injured in Stabbing at Storage Container: PD

One person was killed and another person was injured during a stabbing at a metal storage container near a car wash in Dallas Tuesday night, police said. (Published 2 hours ago)

One person was killed and another person was injured during a stabbing at a metal storage container near a car wash in Dallas Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded about 10:15 p.m. to the Sparkle Wash at 1619 S. Haskell Avenue, near Fair Park.

Investigators found two stabbing victims at a metal storage container at the car wash parking lot, police said. One male had fatal wounds person inside the storage container and the second male suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

He was hospitalized with stab wounds, but it's unclear if he is a victim or a suspect.

The shipping container is one of several kept at the far side of the car wash parking lot. At least one of the containers had a "For Sale/For Rent" sign posted on its side.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, Dallas police could not yet confirm if either of the people discovered at the scene was considered to be a suspect, of if there was perhaps another potential suspect on the run.

The victim's name has not been released.

No other information was available.