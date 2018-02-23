1 Killed, 1 Injured in Far East Dallas Crash - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

1 Killed, 1 Injured in Far East Dallas Crash

By Eline de Bruijn

Published at 6:50 AM CST on Feb 23, 2018 | Updated 5 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		13141037
    2
    Canada    		108927
    3
    Germany    		137626
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    1 Killed, 1 Injured in Far East Dallas Crash

    (Published Friday, Feb. 23, 2018)

    One person died and a second person was hospitalized after a car hydroplaned about midnight Friday in Dallas, which led to two other crashes, police said.

    A driver of an SUV was driving southbound on Ferguson Road when the SUV hydroplaned onto the median and collided with a light pole near the cross streets of Barnes Bridge Road and Delford Circle.

    The pole landed into the passenger side and the vehicle came to rest in the northbound lanes.

    An oncoming sedan driving fast in the northbound lanes hit the SUV and deflected into the driveway of a nearby home where it struck a third vehicle.

    When the sedan hit the SUV, it slammed into the light pole that was already stuck in the SUV.

    The passenger in the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the sedan was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices