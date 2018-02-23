1 Killed, 1 Injured in Far East Dallas Crash

One person died and a second person was hospitalized after a car hydroplaned about midnight Friday in Dallas, which led to two other crashes, police said.

A driver of an SUV was driving southbound on Ferguson Road when the SUV hydroplaned onto the median and collided with a light pole near the cross streets of Barnes Bridge Road and Delford Circle.

The pole landed into the passenger side and the vehicle came to rest in the northbound lanes.

An oncoming sedan driving fast in the northbound lanes hit the SUV and deflected into the driveway of a nearby home where it struck a third vehicle.

When the sedan hit the SUV, it slammed into the light pole that was already stuck in the SUV.

The passenger in the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the sedan was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.