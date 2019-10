The scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 6000 block of Lovett Avenue in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

One person was injured in a shooting in Dallas involving a Mesquite police officer Saturday afternoon, police say.

The shooting happened after 4 p.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of Lovett Avenue, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Police said one suspect was shot and transported to Baylor University Medical Center in stable condition.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.

