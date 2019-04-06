1 Injured in Fiery Benbrook Home Explosion

One person was injured after an explosion at a home in Benbrook late Saturday, April 6, 2019, fire officials say.

A Tarrant County fire marshal said one person was inside painting the house when the explosion happened. That person was taken to a hospital by CareFlite in an unknown condition.

The house is in the 8000 block of Bella Flora Drive in Benbrook, near Farm-to-Market Road 1187.

Officials said the owners of the house were not home at the time of the explosion.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the blast.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

NBC 5's Chris Blake contributed to this report.