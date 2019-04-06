1 Injured in Fiery Benbrook Home Explosion

One person was injured after an explosion at a home in Benbrook late Saturday, fire officials say.
A Tarrant County fire marshal said one person was inside painting the house when the explosion happened. That person was taken to a hospital by CareFlite in an unknown condition.
The house is in the 8000 block of Bella Flora Drive in Benbrook, near Farm-to-Market Road 1187.
Officials said the owners of the house were not home at the time of the explosion.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the blast.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
NBC 5's Chris Blake contributed to this report.