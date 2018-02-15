1 Injured in Dallas Shooting

One person was injured and three persons of interest were arrested after a shooting in Dallas Thursday morning.

The person who was shot was treated and released at the scene, police said.

An officer who was nearby reported hearing shots fired about 2 a.m. near the 2600 to 2700 block of Howland Street, police said.

The officer saw a dark-colored GMC pickup truck leave the vicinity at a high rate of speed.

Other officers found the suspect vehicle and tried to pull over the vehicle at the 2200 block of N. Akard Street. The truck stopped at the 1500 block of Cedar Springs Road.

Officers detained three persons of interest and recovered a gun.