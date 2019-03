An employee was injured after a truck reversed over them at a Garland landfill Tuesday morning, police said. (Published 56 minutes ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Employee Injured After Truck Hits Them at Landfill: PD

UP NEXT

An employee was injured after a truck reversed over them at a Garland landfill Tuesday morning, police said.

The employee was air-transported to a local hospital from the landfill at 3175 Elm Grove Road.

The extent of the person's injuries is unclear.

No other information was available.