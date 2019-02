One person was injured when a car crashed into the dining room of an Irving Hooters early Sunday evening, according to the Irving Fire Department.

One person was injured when a car crashed into the dining room of an Irving Hooters early Sunday evening, according to the Irving Fire Department.

The crash happened at 5:23 p.m. Sunday at the chain's location at 2522 N. Belt Line Road, the fire department said.

The car's driver was initially trapped inside the vehicle, but was able to get out quickly.

An Irving police spokesperson said the person injured in the crash was a Hooters employee. The injuries are not believed to be serious.

Aurora Ill. Shooting: Victims Identified