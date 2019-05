One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash along U.S. Highway 121 in Haltom City Monday night, police say.

The collision happened just before 7 p.m. on the northbound side of Highway 121 near the Carson Street exit, Haltom City police said.

A Jeep left the highway, skidded through a grassy divider and ended up on the service road, ejecting its driver in the process, police said.

As of late Monday, authorities had not said what caused the crash.

